Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 585.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $12,248,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $11,351,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $9,813,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 132.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 164.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $612,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,481,540.32. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,201.48. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,838 shares of company stock worth $4,617,389. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.