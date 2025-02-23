Allworth Financial LP Buys 326 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,868,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 348,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

