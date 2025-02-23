Allworth Financial LP Buys 334 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in UBS Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 60,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $33.48 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

