Allworth Financial LP Buys 369 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 207.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $100.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1329 per share. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

