Allworth Financial LP Buys 6,137 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 423.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.