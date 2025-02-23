Allworth Financial LP Buys 75 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,825,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $405.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.11 and a 1 year high of $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

