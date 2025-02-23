Allworth Financial LP Buys 819 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 249.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

FRT stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

