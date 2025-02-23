Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHAT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $43,381.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,468.14. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 19,109 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $125,928.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,464.35. This trade represents a 5.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $240,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

PHAT stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $387.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.54. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

