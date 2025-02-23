Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 79,994 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBDC opened at $10.80 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $486,509.73. This trade represents a 20.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,048 shares of company stock worth $136,772 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

