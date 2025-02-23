Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 55.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

