Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 319.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of IFF opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

