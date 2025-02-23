Allworth Financial LP Has $161,000 Stock Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGTI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,188,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,456. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

