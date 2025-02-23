Allworth Financial LP Has $183,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

USO opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $84.58.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.