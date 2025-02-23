Allworth Financial LP Has $190,000 Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

