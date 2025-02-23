Allworth Financial LP Has $195,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

