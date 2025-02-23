Allworth Financial LP Has $199,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 413.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 511.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SONY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.