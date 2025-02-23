Allworth Financial LP Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

