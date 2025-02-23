Allworth Financial LP Has $208,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,491,000 after buying an additional 211,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after buying an additional 538,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,015,000 after buying an additional 174,673 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 112,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,286,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,717,000 after buying an additional 133,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $69.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

