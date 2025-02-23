Allworth Financial LP Has $221,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,334 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $391,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:KJAN opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $349.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.70.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.