Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 290.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMA

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.