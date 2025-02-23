Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,242.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

BLV opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

