Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 121,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $43.71 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $244.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

