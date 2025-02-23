Allworth Financial LP Purchases 188 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,187,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

