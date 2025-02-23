Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,941 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

