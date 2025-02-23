Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 122.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 34,381.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $335.87 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.89. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.56.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,503 shares of company stock worth $15,906,074. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

