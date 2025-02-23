Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

