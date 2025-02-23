Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

