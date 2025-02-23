Allworth Financial LP Sells 103 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,777,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

