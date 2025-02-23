Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,361 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 6,387.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after acquiring an additional 964,815 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Newmont by 914.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.37.

Newmont Stock Down 5.9 %

NEM opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.