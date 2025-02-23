Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,682 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

