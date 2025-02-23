Allworth Financial LP Sells 288 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,167,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,851,000 after acquiring an additional 266,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 712,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,259 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 522,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

