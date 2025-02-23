Allworth Financial LP Sells 99 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $226.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.39. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.