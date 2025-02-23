Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYI. Creative Planning bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $306,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYI opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

