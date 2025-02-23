Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altus Group

Altus Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 962.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$45.98 and a 52-week high of C$61.09.

In related news, Director William Brennan sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.45, for a total value of C$618,267.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $515,312. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.