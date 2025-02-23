Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11,621.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 558,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,679,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 608.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98,565 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 9.5% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 487,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,255,000 after buying an additional 90,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $90.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

