AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $28.63. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 379,888 shares traded.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.