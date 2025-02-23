Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $238.91 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after buying an additional 413,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,302,000 after buying an additional 106,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after buying an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,755,958,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

