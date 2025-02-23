Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADI. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $238.91 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.