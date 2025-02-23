Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Q4 Earnings

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.38.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.18 on Friday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$18.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.70.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

