Analysts Set Expectations for GIL Q1 Earnings

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.