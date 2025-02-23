Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $30.91

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SLM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 2,187.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

