ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.8 %

ANSS opened at $334.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.69 and its 200-day moving average is $332.74. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

