Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $330.11 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

