Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $330.11 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance
Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.99.
Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple Hospitality REIT
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.