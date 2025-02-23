Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

Apple stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.72.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.85.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

