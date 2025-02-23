Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,773,000 after buying an additional 679,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,103,000 after buying an additional 678,549 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,056,000 after buying an additional 280,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,318,000 after buying an additional 187,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,580,000 after buying an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $174.00 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $125.23 and a 1-year high of $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.30.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.25%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $980,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $44,633,467.94. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,523,000. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,200 shares of company stock worth $70,426,505. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

