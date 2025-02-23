Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 166.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.68 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

