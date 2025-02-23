Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Armstrong World Industries worth $29,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.