Atb Cap Markets Predicts Reduced Earnings for Gibson Energy

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 1.30%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.