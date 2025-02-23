Atb Cap Markets Reduces Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.86.

GEI opened at C$21.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.39. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.83 and a 12-month high of C$26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Riley Hicks purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$187,790.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Insiders acquired 75,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

