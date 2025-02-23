Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AESI opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.03. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 121.52%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AESI. Stephens increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.
